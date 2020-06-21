Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Rouhani: New school year to start from September 5

    21 June 2020, 16:25

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that new school year is to start on September 5 considering the protective protocols to contain coronavirus pandemic highlighting the need to wear masks in the public places.

    Speaking in anti-COVID19 committee on Saturday, Rouhani said Iranian people, medical staff and all officials should embark on great campaign against the virus for the next 123 days, IRNA reports.

    Stressing the fact there is no vaccine for the virus and its behavior is has no complete and stable change, Rouhani said we will prepare ourselves for a long-term fight.

    Iranian president urged people to observe social distancing, personal hygiene and to wear mask.

    He noted that wearing mask will become obligatory in some areas.

    Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian president referred to mental stress caused by the virus in the society, saying we should be ready for a long-term fight against the pandemic.

    He hailed Iran's performance in fighting coronavirus compared to other developed countries, saying the main reason behind this success was cooperation, integration and empathy.

    Elaborating on success of the Government to provide the expenditure of the public services in the lock down period, he said that despite the suspension of exports, the Government provided the required foreign currency.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Education World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023