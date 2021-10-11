Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Roscosmos to suspend engine tests to share oxygen with hospitals

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 October 2021, 13:10
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Voronezh-based Chemical Automatics Design Bureau will suspend engine tests until the end of the month to save oxygen for medical uses, chief of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Sunday, TASS reports.

«Taking into account the growing demand in medical oxygen for treatment of those sick, we decided today to suspend tests of rocket engines at the Voronezh Chemical Automatics Design Bureau until the end of the month,» he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogozin, this enterprise donates up to 33 tonnes of oxygen to medical institutions a day.

Rorogin said in August that the corporation had been donating nearly all oxygen manufactured by its companies to medical institutions for three months and for this reason it had to postpone rocket engine tests.


