Roscosmos enterprises develop lung ventilator for newly-born babies

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Manufacturers operating under the aegis of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos in February submitted applications for obtaining registration of a ventilator for newly-born babies and a medical gas mixer, Kazinform refers to TASS.

«The pneumatically driven and manually controlled machine is meant for providing respiratory support for newly-born babies in apnea or condition of grave respiratory deficiency in the first minutes after birth,» Roscosmos said.

The medical gas mixer is used to form an oxygen and air mixture with a variable percentage of oxygen. The ventilator and gas mixer will be used in maternity homes, departments providing treatment to newly-born babies with pathologies and in intensive care wards.

The corporation said space rocket industry enterprises manufacture a wide range of medical items for intensive care, surgery, neonatology, cardiography, roentgenography, and oncology.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 900,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 45,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.