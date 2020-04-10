Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Roscosmos chairman thanks Kazakh PM for help in launching Soyuz MS-16

Alzhanova Raushan
10 April 2020, 14:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, for assisting in launching the Soyuz MS-16 transport manned spacecraft.

«I would like to thank Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Uzakpaevich Mamin, with whom we have been talking every day to resolve some problems. I want to thank him for the personal assistance to the work of hundreds of our Russian specialists who have ensured the successful launch of the spacecraft,» the Director General of Roscosmos tweeted.


