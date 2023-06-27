Go to the main site
    Roof collapse delays repair works at Ekibastuz TPP

    27 June 2023, 10:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Asain Baikhanov reported to Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov on progress in the roof collapse repair at the Ekibastuz thermal power plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the Tuesday session of the Kazakh government, governor Baikhanov noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the roof collapse at the Ekibastuz TPP. The work of the thermal power plant was partially suspended.

    According to Baikhanov, the roof collapse delayed the schedule of repair works at the thermal power plant by 10 days.

    Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev added that a total of 10 boilers at the Ekibastuz TPP are to be repaired. He revealed that 7.4 billion tenge was earmarked towards repair of 5 water-heating boilers by the government. Repairs works on 5 more boilers will be financed by a private company.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

