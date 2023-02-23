Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rome to host EU-Central Asia Environment Conference

23 February 2023, 16:11
ROME. KAZINFORM – Rome will host the 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation kicking off today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The two-day conference will bring together representatives of the governments of Central Asian countries, of the European Union and the EU member states responsible for the environment, climate change and water policies, international, regional and non-governmental organizations, financial institutions .

The event is organized under the EU-Central Asian Platform for Environmental and Water Cooperation. Participants will focus on the problems related to water resources, environment, climate change, sustainable development, and challenges in that respect as well as the Team Europe initiative.

The conference will take place at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.


News