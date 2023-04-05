Go to the main site
    Rome to 'drastically' cut e-scooter numbers says mayor

    5 April 2023, 13:19

    ROME. KAZINFORM Rome is to «drastically» cut e-scooter numbers, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday commenting on the Parisian ban on for-hire e-scooters following a referendum.

    «A referendum on scooters? We have opted for a different line, that of a drastic limitation of the number», said Gualtieri on the sidelines of the Jubilee steering committee at the premier's office in Rome, ANSA reports.

    «Not only will they go from 14,500 to 9,000,' he explained, 'but in the centre where they are all concentrated today, only 3,000 will be able to circulate. So only a few, but distributed over the territory of a city that is much larger than Paris, which needs to integrate various forms of mobility, especially for the last mile where the metro will not arrive».

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

