Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Rome to 'drastically' cut e-scooter numbers says mayor

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 April 2023, 13:19
Rome to 'drastically' cut e-scooter numbers says mayor Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM Rome is to «drastically» cut e-scooter numbers, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday commenting on the Parisian ban on for-hire e-scooters following a referendum.

«A referendum on scooters? We have opted for a different line, that of a drastic limitation of the number», said Gualtieri on the sidelines of the Jubilee steering committee at the premier's office in Rome, ANSA reports.

«Not only will they go from 14,500 to 9,000,' he explained, 'but in the centre where they are all concentrated today, only 3,000 will be able to circulate. So only a few, but distributed over the territory of a city that is much larger than Paris, which needs to integrate various forms of mobility, especially for the last mile where the metro will not arrive».


Transport   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023