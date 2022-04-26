Go to the main site
    Rome’s La Sapienza top Italian uni in world rankings

    26 April 2022, 21:19

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Rome's La Sapienza is the top Italian university in the latest world rankings from the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), ANSA reports.

    Italy's biggest public university confirmed its 113th place in the world and rose one spot to 37th in Europe.

    The accolade came a few days after La Sapienza was ranked world leader for classical studies in the QS standings.
    The CWUR 2022-2023 rankings confirmed the world's top three universities as Harvard, MIT and Stanford.
    In Italy, after La Sapienza came Padua (170th), Milan (179th) and Bologna (181st).
    The CWUR ranked 20,000 universities worldwide.


    Education World News
