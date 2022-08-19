Go to the main site
    Romanian FM marks Kazakhstan very important partner

    19 August 2022 19:45

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov held talks with the State Secretary of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Iulian Fota to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Ambassador Rustemov noted the importance of giving a new impetus to bilateral relations by organizing a number of mutual visits before the end of the year. One of the current important issues of bilateral relations is the holding of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation this year in Nur-Sultan, during which it is planned to hold a business forum.

    Also, the diplomats exchanged views on the organizational part of holding concerts of Kazakh artists in Romania, the possibility of increasing quotas for studying at the universities of the two countries, opening direct flights, as well as other issues related to international organizations.

    State Secretary Fota, in turn, said that Kazakhstan is a very important partner of Romania and expressed support for the proposed initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all its areas.


