    Romania willing to open Black Sea ports for Kazakhstan

    19 March 2023, 17:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Boris Volosatîi, deputy of the Romanian parliament, stressed that the Kazakhstani market is of economic interest for Romania and Europe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan is an interesting partner for Romania and our Black Sea ports could be the gates for Kazakhstan to enter the European market. The Kazakhstani market is of economic interest for Romania and Europe,» he said at a press conference at the International Observers Support Center in Astana.

    The Romanian MP arrived in the Kazakh capital as an international observer for the early elections of deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats currently ongoing in the country. According to Volosatîi, Kazakhstan is taking today a major step towards the democratic world and on the path to find its place in the civilized world.

    «Preparations for the elections were serious,» he added.

    Earlier it was reported that 61 observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly are monitoring the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. The observers from Norway and Poland assessed positively the holding of the elections in the country.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

