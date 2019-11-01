Romania seeks opportunities for agricultural coop with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The bilateral exchanges of Kazakhstan and Romania in economic fields are on an ascending path, Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

«However, we consider it to be not to the level of our potential, which could be fully harnessed by implementing the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, by stimulating structural changes in our economies or by integrating technological and informational progress,» the ministry's representative said.

He went on to add that improving investment climate in both countries will help not only to increase, but also diversify investments and trade.

Talking about main spheres of cooperation between the countries, the official noted that productive activities between countries are conducted in the fields of energy, trade, small and medium enterprises, transport, agriculture, water and environment, communication, digital infrastructure, education, culture and tourism.

«According to our statistics, at the end of December 2018, bilateral trade exchanges registered a significant increase of 29 percent, reaching the volume of $1.64 billion. The statistics for 2019 point the continuation of this favorable trend. Bilateral trade in goods grew to $1.1 billion at July 31, 2019, registering an increase of 8.09 percent compared with the same period of the last year,» the representative said.

As noted by the representative, Romania and Kazakhstan value their agricultural relationship and will continue to seek opportunities for cooperation, including through collaborative agricultural research.

«Joint work on research helps both countries work toward a safe and abundant food supply. Romania also represents the fourth oil importer for Kazakhstan, which testifies the strategic importance of cooperation in the energy field between the two countries,» he said.

The official added that education and people-to-people contacts are key elements supporting mutual understanding and helping promote values shared by countries, building bridges and facilitating exchanges in areas that surpass distance and geography.

«There is an increasing interest, that we welcome, from institutions and experts from both sides to intensify cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture,» he concluded.