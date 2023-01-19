Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Romania keen on intensifying coop with Kazakhstan

19 January 2023, 13:38
BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov held a meeting with the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Iulian Fota during which the parties discussed the schedule of events for 2023, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the talks, the Kazakh diplomat informed the romanian side about the Kazakh Government's plans to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties in the European direction in accordance with the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Along with this, the Ambassador Rustemov briefed his Romanian colleague in detail on the important reforms carried out by the leadership of our country to build a «Just and Fair Kazakhstan.»

In turn, the Secretary of State noted the relevance of organizing high-level visits, as well as holding expanded negotiations on energy and logistics issues. In particular, the important role of Kazakhstan as a trading partner of Romania and the EU as a whole was noted.

The parties noted with satisfaction the increase in trade turnover over the past year, which exceeded 2 billion US dollars, and agreed to intensify efforts to further diversify the structure of trade turnover.

At the end of the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged views on plans for holding economic and cultural events for the current year.


Photo: gov.kz

