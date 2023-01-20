Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Romania is interested in developing transport and logistics ties with Kazakhstan

20 January 2023, 20:45
BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM – The prospects for cooperation in the transport sector were discussed at the meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov with Vice Prime-Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania Sorin Grindeanu, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the negotiations, both parties reached a preliminary agreement on the implementation of such long-term projects as connecting the ports of Aktau and Constanta, opening direct flights between the capitals and holding an international logistics forum in Constanta.

In particular, in order to unlock the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the relevance of holding a multilateral meeting in the near future on logistics issues to find ways to simplify the delivery of goods between the countries was emphasized.

During the meeting, Grindeanu stressed his readiness to develop a mutually beneficial partnership with Kazakhstan, expressing his intention to provide all possible support to bilateral projects.


