    Romania debates new niches of trade and economic coop with Kazakhstan

    21 September 2022, 14:55

    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Nurbakh Rustemov met with the Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC), Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil Popescu, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    The sides discussed the agenda of the 16th IGC meeting scheduled for October 6-7, 2022 in Astana. As part of the event, the parties intend to give a qualitative impetus and discover new promising areas in energy, agriculture, finance, medicine, transport and logistics, education and science.

    In addition, the sides agreed to deepen interaction on launching direct flights between the countries, as well as on creation of a working group on cargo transportation with the participation of government agencies and national companies of the two countries to unlock the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    The parties discussed also the course of preparation for the Kazakh-Romanian business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from the two countries.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan
