Romania congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, a round table was held via videoconference on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which was attended by representatives of government, business and expert circles, the media of Romania, as well as the student community of Kazakhstan in Romania, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During his speech, Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov outlined the significance of the upcoming holiday, which symbolizes the unity and harmony of the Kazakh people. In particular, the important role of the first President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of modern Kazakhstan was noted.

The Ambassador also informed about the socio-political and economic reforms carried out by the head of state K.Tokayev aimed at modernizing society and increasing the welfare of the population, as well as effective measures taken by the government to combat the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the results of the outgoing year were summed up and the most striking results of friendly Kazakh-Romanian relations were noted - the opening of the bust of Abai and Nur-Sultan square, the 15th meeting of the intergovernmental Commission, bilateral meetings with the Ministers of economy, culture, education and ecology, the leadership of the Parliament, the Presidential Administration and the Office of the Prime Minister.





During the event, the participants of the round table exchanged views. State Secretary of the Ministry of culture Mihai Firica, congratulating President K.Tokayev wished success and prosperity to our people on this important holiday. He also noted the high level of comprehensive cooperation and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation for the benefit of the two countries.

At the same time, Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Romania - CEO of «Energobit» Stefan Gadola, CEO of «Romar Group» Erghin Hagicalil and Deputy Chairman of the Business Council Sorin Kinde expressed hope for the continuation of effective trade, economic and investment cooperation between our countries.

In addition, Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Florin Urcan and Executive Director of Smartlink Communications SRL, expert Radu Magdin noted that in 2021 Kazakhstan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Independence, and wished Kazakhstan future success and prosperity.



