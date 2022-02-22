Go to the main site
    Roman Sklyar takes part in online meeting of Int's Fund for Saving the Aral Sea

    22 February 2022, 19:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On February 22, an online meeting of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea took place with Deputy Kazakh PM Roman Sklyar taking part, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, the positive trend in the multifaceted cooperation between the interested sides, understanding the importance of addressing the management and use of water resources were stressed.

    In his speech, Sklyar noted that the Kazakh sides support the planned expedition from the run-off formation area of transboundary rivers to the Aral Sea as well as the readiness to provide support to carry it out successfully. Also, it was proposed to consider creating a regional water and energy consortium providing for mechanisms to effectively use water and energy resources of the region, with the irrigation and electricity interests considered.

    Speaking of the importance of improving the water management, environmental and social, and economic situation in the basin of the Aral Sea, the participants of the meeting noted the importance to strengthen the role of regional organizations, continue developing effective measures in the field of water and energy resources given the needs and interests of all the countries of the region are met.


