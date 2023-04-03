Go to the main site
    Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

    3 April 2023, 17:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Roman Sklyar retained his post of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. His candidacy was approved by the Committee for economic reform and regional development of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree reappointing Sklyar to his post.

    Roman Sklyar was born in 1971 in Pavlodar. He is a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Modern Business and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations.

    Throughout his career, he held many posts in the Kazakh Government. He served as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development and the Deputy Prime Minister between 2019 and 2021.

    He took up his recent post on January 11, 2022.

