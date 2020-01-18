Go to the main site
    Roman Sklyar meets German Ambassador Tilo Klinner

    18 January 2020, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

    The sides discussed the main aspects of the bilateral interaction, the activity of the working group on strengthening the cooperation in the field of investments as well as further prospects of strengthening the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

    Roman Sklyar said that Germany is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan at the international arena, and throughout many years the relations between the two countries have been developed in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding .

    He pointed out the importance of attraction of German investments in development of new productions in Kazakhstan which will be created with the use of digital technologies and Industry 4.0 elements.

    The sides agreed to maintain positive vector of the development of relations and exert every effort to strengthen them in economic, political and social sectors.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Germany
