Role of leaders of world and traditional religions steps forward, Ravil Gainutdin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan consistently demonstrates a good example of peaceful coexistence of religions and nations,» Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Russia, Mufti, Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin told Kazakh mass media on the eve of the VII Congress of the leaders of the world and traditional religions.

He noted that the role of the leaders of the world and traditional religions in the development of the world is always important and it steps forward now in the post-pandemic period with the dynamically changing international situation.

He added that the religious leaders traditionally stand for peace and peaceful settlement of any conflicts. He expressed the opinion that the Congress of the leaders of the world and traditional religions would make corresponding recommendations and urge the countries facing conflicts, bloodshed, and wars to end bloodshed and deaths of people and destruction of cities and nations.



