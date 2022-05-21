Go to the main site
    Roland Garros 2022 matchups for Kazakhstani tennis players announced

    21 May 2022, 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have learned their draws in the upcoming Roland Garros 2022 tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    16th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in the opening round of the French Grand Slam.

    World N°37 Kazakhstani Putintesva will take on qualifier Irina Bara from Romania.

    As for the Men’s Singles, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan will clash with French Arthur Rinderknech.

    The Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles draws were not available at the time this report was generated.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

