Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Roland Garros 2022 matchups for Kazakhstani tennis players announced

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 May 2022, 13:13
Roland Garros 2022 matchups for Kazakhstani tennis players announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have learned their draws in the upcoming Roland Garros 2022 tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

16th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in the opening round of the French Grand Slam.

World N°37 Kazakhstani Putintesva will take on qualifier Irina Bara from Romania.

As for the Men’s Singles, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan will clash with French Arthur Rinderknech.

The Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles draws were not available at the time this report was generated.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year