Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Rohto to begin stem cell clinical test for COVID-19 in August

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 June 2020, 09:06
Rohto to begin stem cell clinical test for COVID-19 in August

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. said Tuesday it will begin a clinical trial in August using stem cells for a potential treatment for patients severely ill with COVID-19.

The Osaka-based drugmaker said it will be the first time in Japan that domestic stem cells have been used for such a clinical test, Kyodo reports.


To confirm the effectiveness and safety of this therapeutic approach, it will administer mesenchymal stem cells derived from adipose tissue from a donor to patients with severe cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The trial is expected to run through December but if everything goes well it could end sooner, Rohto said, adding it will apply for the launch of the test to the health ministry in late June.

Under the plan, six COVID-19 patients who need to be on mechanical ventilators will receive an intravenous injection of the cells once a week for a total of four times. It is hoped that the injections will restore their lung tissues.

«It has been reported abroad that lives were saved (by the administration of stem cells), Yoshiki Sawa, a professor at Osaka University's Graduate School of Medicine, who is cooperating in the trial, told a press conference. «We can assume it would be effective against pneumonia.«

Mesenchymal stem cells have already been used in clinical studies for liver cirrhosis and heart failure, and they have also been applied on a trial basis overseas.


Coronavirus   World News   Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title