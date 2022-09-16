16 September 2022, 13:28

Roger Federer announces retirement in ‘bittersweet decision’

MADRID. KAZINFORM Swiss tennis player Roger Federer announced Thursday his retirement from the sport in what he called a «bittersweet decision.»

«As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,» the tennis great said on social media, EFE reports.

The tennis player has undergone three knee surgeries in the last two years.

Photo: efe.com