Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Rodrigo Contreras to stay with Astana Pro Team for one more year

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 August 2019, 14:07
Rodrigo Contreras to stay with Astana Pro Team for one more year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Astana Pro Team has signed a new one-year agreement with the 25-year-old Colombian rider Rodrigo Contreras, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«I am super happy with this big family named Astana Pro Team. I’ve got a great welcome immediately from the beginning and I am so glad to continue racing in Astana colors. I hope to continue giving my all for the team to help Astana in reaching the biggest goals. I really like this team: I like the group of riders we have here as well as all the management and the staff. I feel here like at home said Rodrigo Contreras.

Rodrigo Contreras has joined Astana Pro Team this season and already showed a good potential both as an attacking rider and strong helper for his teammates. In the beginning of the year Contreras finished twice in the Top-10 of the general classification at the Colombia 2.1 and Tour du Rwanda, where he won a very nice stage. At the Volta a Catalunya he was in serve of Miguel Angel Lopez on his way to the overall win. These days, Rodrigo Contreras is racing at the Tour de Pologne.

«We are happy with Rodrigo in his first season in our team. He is a strong, motivated and fully dedicated to cycling young rider. He is loyal and always ready to help his teammates. Contreras is still missing some experience, but after this first season we are looking forward to see his progress in the next year. I am sure he has everything to get some important results in his career,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, the general manager of Astana Pro Team


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion