Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Rocket carrying 38 satellites launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 March 2021, 13:39
Rocket carrying 38 satellites launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Fregat booster set to launch 38 satellites of 18 countries into orbit blasted off at 12:07pm Nur-Sultan time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As was reported, the liftoff scheduled for March 20, 2021, was delayed due to a technical fault.

The blastoff held today at 12:07pm Nur-Sultan time underwent in normal mode and was broadcast on the website of Roscosmos.

The separation of three stages of the carrier rocket took place as planned, with the upper stage Fregat with a cluster of space satellites placed into reference orbit 10 minutes after the blastoff.

Placing the primary payload South Korea’s CAS500-1 with the help of the Fregat booster into the target orbit is said to take just over an hour. The separation of the first batch of satellites of the secondary payload is expected between 02:35pm and 02:37pm Nur-Sultan time and the second batch between 05:13pm and 05:43pm.

South Korea’s satellite for Earth remote sensing CAS500-1, Japan’s satellite for removing space debris ELSA-d and satellites for Earth remote sensing GRUS, Saudi Arabia’s small satellite to take images of Earth and to provide communication links NAJM-1, the Technical University of Berlin’s communication satellite were put into orbit by the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.


Baikonur   Space exploration    Space   Baikonur space center   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10