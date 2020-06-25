Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Robot for examining gas ducts invented by student

Alzhanova Raushan
25 June 2020, 21:14
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A student from East Kazakhstan, Vadim Shagalov, has invented a universal robot for examining gas ducts at industrial enterprises, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the regional information center.

The other day, a presentation of a robot prototype invented by a student of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Higher Polytechnic College took place. This robot was developed at the initiative of the VostokTehnoService LLP company. The created device will increase the safety and efficiency of production. The young man independently modeled the robot and programmed it.

The robot solves the problem of localization of worn parts of industrial structures. The frame was assembled manually from a conventional aluminum curtain, a car bumper made of fiberglass and metal plates. The electronic part is assembled from a ready-made hardware and software Arduino, Raspberry Pi and SLAMTEC, said the young inventor Vadim Shagalov. The robot can be controlled remotely from a laptop or mobile phone.

