Robert Abela set become Malta’s new PM

13 January 2020, 14:29
Robert Abela set become Malta’s new PM

VALLETTA. KAZINFORM - Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new prime minister after being elected Labour Party Leader, Anadolu Agency reports.

The election came after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to resign last month following widespread pressure over the government's handling of a probe into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who was killed in a car bombing in October 2017.

Abela received 57.9% of the vote where turnout was 92.5 %.

«There is the only winner today; it is the Labour Party. We now need to work harder to unite the country,» said Abela after the victory,

Muscat congratulated Abela on Twitter. «Congratulations @robertabela_mt on being elected @PL_Malta leader. Proud to be handing over to him #Malta PM office on Monday,» he said.


