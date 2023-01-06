Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan

6 January 2023, 19:38
Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some sections of republican roads have been reopened in three regions of Kazakhstan as winter storm eases, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

Roads of republican significance have been re-opened to traffic in all directions in Pavlodar region. Winter road maintenance works are underway.

The section from Ulyrau region’s border to Arkalyk town on Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk road also reopened.

Traffic restrictions on roads in Kostanay region have also been fully removed.


Related news
25 republican road sections remain closed due to winter storm in Kazakhstan
Around 600 vehicles stuck amid heavy snow storm in Karaganda region
65 roads closed due to blizzard in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Storm alert in effect in Kazakh capital and 11 regions
Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan
Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan
President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Tajik counterpart
202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas
News Partner
Popular
1 Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan
2 Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
3 Earthquake strikes northeast of Almaty
4 January 8. Today's Birthdays
5 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 5th straight day

News