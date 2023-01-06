Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan

6 January 2023, 19:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some sections of republican roads have been reopened in three regions of Kazakhstan as winter storm eases, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

Roads of republican significance have been re-opened to traffic in all directions in Pavlodar region. Winter road maintenance works are underway.

The section from Ulyrau region’s border to Arkalyk town on Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk road also reopened.

Traffic restrictions on roads in Kostanay region have also been fully removed.