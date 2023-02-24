Go to the main site
    Roads remain shut in 18 regions of Kazakhstan

    24 February 2023, 09:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 08:40 a.m. February 24 this year roads in 7 regions of Kazakhstan are still closed down due to weather conditions.

    18 road sections that is 2,018 km or 8% of the country’s highways were shut, Kazinform quotes the KazAvtoZhol national operator of highways.

    The roads were closed in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions, it said in a statement.

    Some 400 vehicles and 530 workers are engaged in cleanup efforts on the roads.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

