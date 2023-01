Roads remain closed in 9 regions of Kazakhstan

4 January 2023, 14:43

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Roads remain closed in nine regions of Kazakhstan for bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learned from KazAvtoJol.

Bad weather prompted authorities of Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions to shut down sections of roads.