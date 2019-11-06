Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Roads in more than half of Kazakhstan's villages need repair

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 November 2019, 10:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at the Government’s weekly sitting, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar raised the problem of roads repair in rural areas, Kazinform reports.

In his words, 42% of the country’s population or 7.7mn people live in 6,443 villages to date. Rural areas face now a number of unsettled problems. More than half of villages need to repair roads, education and healthcare facilities, he says.

In this regard, he offered a comprehensive approach to the development of rural areas.

According to him, rural infrastructure will be modernized under the existing governmental programmes and Auyl – El Besigi project. Rural entrepreneurship will receive support under the current agro-industrial development programmes, Business Road Map 2020, Enbek project etc.

The Vice PM noted that the Government would hence focus on development of 3,477 promising villages with 6.6mn population (85% of the entire rural population).

«These villages are located near large settlements and demonstrate good dynamics in population growth, rise in GVA for stockbreeding and crop farming as well as employment increase. As per preliminary calculations, 900bn tenge are needed for all-round solution of the problems of these villages. 630bn will be allocated from the national budget and 270bn tenge will be provided from the local budget. These funds should be distributed till 2027,» he concluded.

