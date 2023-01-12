Go to the main site
    Roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar rgns due to worsening weather

    12 January 2023, 16:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Worsening weather conditions caused road closures in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the national operator of republican significance roads KazAvtoZhol.

    Molodezhniy village- the border of Pavlodar region section of Kyzylorda-Pavlodar road, and Temirtau-Karaganda section of Yekaterinburg-Almaty road were closed to traffic starting at 1:30pm today due to worsening weather conditions in Karaganda region.

    Traffic restrictions have been in effect since this afternoon on the border of Karaganda region and Shiderty village section of Kyzylorda-Pavlodar road in Pavlodar region as the region is facing deterioration of weather condition.

    Earlier it was reported that the road en route Astana-Pavlodar region had been shut down.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Pavlodar region Kazakhstan
