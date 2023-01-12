Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar rgns due to worsening weather

12 January 2023, 16:14
Roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar rgns due to worsening weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Worsening weather conditions caused road closures in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the national operator of republican significance roads KazAvtoZhol.

Molodezhniy village- the border of Pavlodar region section of Kyzylorda-Pavlodar road, and Temirtau-Karaganda section of Yekaterinburg-Almaty road were closed to traffic starting at 1:30pm today due to worsening weather conditions in Karaganda region.

Traffic restrictions have been in effect since this afternoon on the border of Karaganda region and Shiderty village section of Kyzylorda-Pavlodar road in Pavlodar region as the region is facing deterioration of weather condition.

Earlier it was reported that the road en route Astana-Pavlodar region had been shut down.


Related news
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11
Теги:
Read also
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News