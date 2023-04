Roads closed in 6 regions as snowstorms hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 17 road sections stretching over 1,845 km were closed down in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions as Kazakhstan braces for snow, rain and snowstorms. 1,845 km makes 7.4% of the total national road network, Kazinform refers to Kazavtozhol press service.