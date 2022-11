Roads closed down in east of Kazakhstan as mercury drops to -30˚C

29 November 2022, 18:58

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The regional roads are temporarily closed down for all passenger buses and diesel vehicles starting from 07:00 p.m. as freezing temperatures grip Abai and East Kazakhstan regions, the emergency situations department reports.

The air temperature in the regions dropped as low as -30 degrees Celsius, it said in a statement.