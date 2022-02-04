Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Roadmap for implementation of priorities of Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship signed

4 February 2022, 21:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev and Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay signed a Roadmap for the implementation of the priorities of the Concept of the Chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Roadmap is an action-oriented document, which envisages promotion of the institutional development of the Conference, substantive activities of the Business and Youth Councils, the Council of Eminent Persons, the Think Tank Forum, practical implementation of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures, strengthening external relations and the potential of the CICA Secretariat. A separate section of the document covers special events and projects dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the CICA.

Nuryshev in his comments after the signing of the document noted a rich agenda of the second year of Kazakhstan's Chairmanship and stressed the importance of consistent promotion of the CICA’s transformation into an international organization, maintaining high dynamics of interaction among Member States, including within the framework of the governing and working bodies of the Conference and thorough preparation for the upcoming 6th CICA Summit in October 2022.

Nuryshev also thanked the Executive Director and the staff of the Secretariat for their active assistance in implementation of the priorities of the Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship and contribution to strengthening the CICA process.

