Roadblocks considered for Burabay resort to stop sunseekers from flocking

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM - Many people flocked to the beaches of Burabay - a national natural park - this past weekend despite the nationwide ban on swimming introduced as part of the measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

The Burabay park is among many sites across the country which are closed to visitors due to the quarantine the country imposed until August 2.

Thousands of people were indulging themselves in summer rest on the several-kilometer-long beaches this past weekend. They were said to neglect precaution measures as well as breach the sanitary measures.

Moreover, police presence falls short despite raids. Only 8 violators have been fined since the quarantine has been in place, with most getting away with just minor warnings.

Seraly Zholdospayev, the district medical officer, has even considered rolling out roadblocks so as to prevent people from flocking to Burabay.