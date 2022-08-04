Qazaq TV
Road to School charity campaign kicks off in Kazakhstan
4 August 2022 13:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The annual Road to School charity campaign has kicked off in Kazakhstan today. Being organized under the patronage of the Committee for Children’s Rights Protection of the Ministry of Education, this year the campaign is held under the slogan Road to School – Kindness without Borders and will last till August 31, Kazinform reports.

All those willing may join the campaign: volunteers, business communities, philanthropists, non-governmental organizations and others. The participants may both offer financial help to the families in need, and apply for assistance themselves.

According to Chairman of the Committee for Children’s Rights Protection Yessengazy Imangaliyev, the campaign seeks to help schoolchildren from low-income and multi-child families, to orphans and children left without parental care. All those willing may help get the children ready for school. The lists of the children needing support are compiled by schools.

The Road to School campaign is held every year on the threshold of a new academic year.

More than 2mln children have been assisted within 10 years.

Year 2022 was declared the Year of Children in Kazakhstan .



