Road sections closed as fog blankets 2 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The two road sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway were closed down due to dense fog and poor visibility, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

The two roadway sections (1353-1425 km) in Karaganda and (1291-1353 km) in Akmola regions were shut down.