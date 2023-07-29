Road Map on implementation of priorities of Kazakhstan’s CICA presidency signed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh and Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay signed the Road Map on Implementation of Kazakhstan’s CICA 2023-2024 Presidency Priorities, Kazinform reports with reference to the MFA press office.



The Road Map reflects the progress in implementation of the major goal set by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the VI CICA Summit - on transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization.

The document outlines the achievements in implementation of the objectives on further institutional development of the CICA. In particular, significant progress was achieved in creation of the CICA Council on Sustainable Interconnectivity, institutionalization of the Financial Summit, preparation for a high-level conference on environmental problems in Astana in 2024, creation of a partnership network of the leading universities of the member states, as well as the initiative on support of volunteer movements in the CICA region.

Commenting on the results of signing the Road Map, Kanat Tumysh noted a rich agenda of Kazakhstan’s presidency and highlighted the importance of step-by-step promotion of the CICA transformation into an international organization, maintaining high dynamics of interaction of the member states including within the activity of the governing and working bodies of the Conference.

Kanat Tumysh thanked Secretary General Kairat Sarybay and staff of the Secretariat for the contribution and active interaction in implementation of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s presidency to strengthening the CICA processes.