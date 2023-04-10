Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Road accidents on decline in Almaty region

    10 April 2023, 15:55

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has registered 231 road accidents, a 33% decline year-on-year, since the start of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a briefing, deputy head of the regional prosecutor’s office Baurzhan Bimoldanov said that the number of road accidents in Almaty region has dropped by 33% in 2023 to 231 from last year’s figure of 347.

    He went on to say that those injured have been estimated at 276, 46% down from 519 in 2022. The number of those killed in road accidents has declined by 32% to 44 people compared to last year’s 65.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Road accidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history