Road accidents on decline in Almaty region

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 April 2023, 15:55
KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has registered 231 road accidents, a 33% decline year-on-year, since the start of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing, deputy head of the regional prosecutor’s office Baurzhan Bimoldanov said that the number of road accidents in Almaty region has dropped by 33% in 2023 to 231 from last year’s figure of 347.

He went on to say that those injured have been estimated at 276, 46% down from 519 in 2022. The number of those killed in road accidents has declined by 32% to 44 people compared to last year’s 65.


