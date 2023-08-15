Road accident rate in Kazakh capital rises by 9.8 %

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year the road accident rate in the capital city grew by 9.8%, head of the local police service of the Astana city police department Arman Aitmagambetov told a briefing at the regional communications service.

He said up to 55,000 cars enter the city every day. The number of registered vehicles rose by 75,997 up to 420,143 against 344,146 recorded in 2018, Kazinform reports.

There are 1,123 public transport buses running across the city. The daily public transportation ridership hit 500,000.

He stressed indiscipline of drivers and pedestrians also impacts traffic safety. Each fourth road accident is due to the fault of pedestrians.