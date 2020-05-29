Go to the main site
    Road accident kills 4 in Turkestan region

    29 May 2020, 10:58

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A traffic accident killed four people in Turkestan region, according to Polisia.kz.

    The tragedy took place on May 28 at about 02:30 p.m. on the Zhetysay-Shardara highway, near the village of Ketebay. Two passenger cars Nexia and Lada-Vesta made a head-on collision.

    As a result of the accident, a driver and two Nexia passengers and one Lada-Vesta passenger have died at the scene. An investigative and operational group arrived at the scene. A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Alzhanova Raushan

