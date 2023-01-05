Road accident kills 18 in NE Nigeria

5 January 2023, 21:42

LAGOS. KAZINFORM - Eighteen people were killed Wednesday following a head-on collision between a bus and a trailer on a busy road in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi, a local official said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

A total of 21 people were involved in the deadly road accident Wednesday evening near the Nabardo village in the Toro local government area of the state, with three people inside the trailer escaping unhurt, said Yusuf Abdullahi, commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi State, at a press briefing.

Abdullahi said the bus with 18 people aboard, including the driver, went up in flames after the head-on collision with the trailer; both the driver and the entire occupants of the bus were killed.

He attributed the accident to a speed violation by the bus driver, who lost control, left his lane and faced the oncoming trailer.

The road official advised road users always to be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria and are often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.

Photo: AP Photo / Ben Curtis