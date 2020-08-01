Road accident injures 6yo in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A road accident took place in the Yenbekshy district of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The road accident occurred in the village of Turgen. According to the local police department, Volkswagen Golf car driven by a 25-year-old driver followed Kulmambetov Street in the eastern direction. Suddenly the vehicle hit a 6-year-old boy. It is known that the child was crossing the road. The boy was taken to the central regional hospital with various injuries. His condition is assessed as stable.

Investigation is underway.