Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Road accident in S. Algeria kills 16, injures 3

15 November 2022, 19:39
Road accident in S. Algeria kills 16, injures 3
15 November 2022, 19:39

Road accident in S. Algeria kills 16, injures 3

ALGIERS. KAZINFORM - Sixteen people were killed and three others injured on Monday in a road accident in southern Algeria, said a statement of the Algerian civil protection authority, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred when two vehicles collided in the southern province of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, it added, without detailing the cause.

According to the statistics of the Algerian National Center for Prevention and Road Safety, more than 90 percent of traffic accidents in Algeria were caused by human factors, in particular driver negligence, while other factors include the poor state of roads and cars, and environmental reasons.

Photo: AFP
Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News