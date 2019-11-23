Road accident in E Kazakhstan: 2 killed, 3 in hospital

EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – 2 people were killed and three more injured in a road accident in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, the accident happened on the Omsk-Maikapshagai highway, 3 km away from Kokpekty village on Friday evening.

According to preliminary data, a car rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road. A female passenger of the car died right away. The driver of the car was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital. Three more passengers of the car were hospitalized.

The police are investigating.