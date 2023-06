TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Two women were killed in a road accident in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the fatal accident happened on the Usharal-Dostyk highway.

The Nissan X-trail and MAZ-54322 vehicles collided on the highway due to black ice. Two female passengers of Nissan vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene of the car crash.

The police are investigating.